BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City has ample beach area to provide social distancing for people who want to enjoy the Colorado River.
“We are very blessed in these strange times,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
Rainbow trout still are being stocked. Both trout and stripers are being caught.
“We still are getting some great stocking of rainbow trout, thanks to the Willow Beach hatchery,” Braun said. “The days have changed to Thursday and Community Park has been the preferred site, due to the water levels.”
Braun went out to check the scene.
“I was able to visit with one of the anglers there and he showed me his catch of stripers,” Braun said. “The beach area was wide open at this time for both trout and striper fishing.”
Braun said he didn’t get the angler’s name — but he did get his picture with two nice stripers.
“He had purchased his lure (a Long-A Bomber) a few days ago from me,” Braun said.
“We talked a bit along the beach area. We were just enjoying the outing.”
Lino Garcia was fishing in that area — a bit up-river closer to the casinos — and caught a 5.32-pound, 241⁄2-inch striper. He was using anchovies.
While stripers were the catch of the day that day, Braun said he expects trout fishing to pick up this weekend.
“With our stocking on Thursday, we should have some great Friday-Saturday trout fishing,” he said.
Fishing news is slow from Lake Mohave, where no boat activity is going on because the concessions and launch areas are closed within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
It’s also slow going at Topock Marsh.
“I will try and found out about that area also. We do have shore fishing available at both locations,” Braun said. “I hope this helps for now and we will try to keep all informed as best we can.
“Be safe, stay in if you feel under the weather in any way. Practice safe and protective health habits.”
Braun may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
