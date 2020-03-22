BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Elementary School District released a copy of Diane Beardsley’s resignation letter.
Beardsley didn’t attend the BCESD meeting held Wednesday.
The former BCESD board president wrote in an email to district staff and the other members of the BCESD board that her resignation was “due to personal reasons.”
Last fall, board member Kory Burgess, now the board president, questioned Beardsley about whether she had violated her contract with the Colorado River Union High School District by not paying back more than $6,300 she received to complete master’s classes.
She was coordinator of Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a program that was meant to ensure that each student graduates high school ready for college, a trade or vocational school, military service or the workforce.
Beardsley said her job as GEAR UP coordinator was eliminated. Burgess, however, asserted that she resigned and would have been obligated to pay the money back.
The meeting held between Beardsley and the CRUHSD board was in executive session so no record of the result of that meeting is in the public realm.
Beardsley has said repeatedly that she wasn’t told to pay back the money.
In a brief telephone interview Thursday, Beardley pointed out that she did nothing wrong and now works at an area charter school as a counselor.
Her resignation, she stressed, “wasn’t because there was any conflict, but due to personal reasons aside from serving on the board.”
She was elected as board president last April, serving until January of this year. She was seated on the board in January of 2019.
