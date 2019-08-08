KINGMAN — A Mohave County Superior Court jury has returned a guilty verdict in the case of a man charged with fondling a young girl in a Bullhead City motel room 13 years ago.
The panel deliberated about 90 minutes Wednesday before convicting Jay Beatte, 44, of one count of child molestation.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote said the victim was the daughter of Beatte’s girlfriend and that the illegal touching occurred in other states before the incident in 2006 when they were living in the motel. Cote said the girl was 10 or 11-years-old at the time.
Cote played for the jury a video during which the defendant confessed when he was being interviewed by a detective in Texas in 2009.
Defense attorney Nathan Best alleged that the victim, now 24, was angry with Beatte and fabricated the allegation. Best highlighted inconsistencies in her versions of events and downplayed what he said was a false confession.
Beatte faces a 10- to 28-year prison term when sentenced Sept. 12 by Judge Billy Sipe.
