BULLHEAD CITY — Josh Advocate is making a name for himself in the minor league system of the Texas Rangers.
While the former River Valley High School baseball standout is plying his professional trade in other locales, he still gets back “home” once in a while and when he does, he tries to find time to hit the Colorado River for some fishing.
“Our local angler — now visiting angler — went fishing as part of a family outing,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “Our young athlete was fishing from a kayak and landed a nice 16.92-pound striper at 343⁄8 inches.
“He was casting a Long A while drifting the Colorado River.”
Braun noted that Advocate is “doing great with his career in baseball. He’s also a pretty good angler, I must say. That’s a nice fish.”
Braun said that Advocate’s catch was among the larger stripers being landed.
“Anchovies are, of course, one of the preferred baits for anglers targeting stripers. For most, bait-fishing anchovies produces a lot of fish. For the more active angler, swim baits are just fun and once you get that retrieve down, you start landing fish. The hard baits and glide baits seem to work best along the shores below Davis Dam.
“Up on Lake Mohave, it’s a mixture of your soft swim baits, in a white or shad color do well. There are a few spots for shore fishing that do really well, but mostly it’s by boat on the lake. Near the power lines and the coves around them have been doing OK with the evening working a bit better. Near the dam can be a great spot this time of year.”
Trout fishing is doing well.
“The stocking sites for our rainbows are Davis Camp each week and Community Park one week then Rotary Park one week. The stockings should be on Tuesdays, however, there can be adjustments to this schedule. For this last stocking, we have had a holiday (Veterans Day) thrown into the mix and that can easily change the days of our trout plant.
“These trout are supplied by the Willow Beach hatchery and raised by some of the most qualified staff available. They take great care and pride in these fish raised for our anglers, local and visiting. We hope you’re able to get out and land a couple or maybe just go watch our anglers and maybe pick up a tip or two on what is working best. For bait fishing, it can vary from night crawlers to power bait with pink, green and yellow doing OK. Spinners of various sorts are a must in your arsenal and your tackle box should have your favorite.
“When your bait is not producing well, it’s time to try your favorite spinner. I like Panther Martin or the Lil’ Jake’s Spin-A-Lure, just to name a couple. There are a lot of great trout lures and it’s all in the retrieve that makes them work.”
If you have found something that works, let Braun know so he can share the details. He can be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
