LAKE HAVASU CITY — The U.S. Census Bureau is frequently recruiting to fill thousands of temporary positions and Better Business Bureau warns job seekers to beware of scams.
Scammers post about open census jobs on the internet and social media, then ask to be paid fees for applications, training and may request personal information. Federal agencies never charge fees for applications or identification. These scams can be hard to spot and easy to fall for because consumers want to fulfill their civic duty and participate, but with so many impersonators, it is crucial to know how the scams work and how to avoid them.
The Census Bureau, like many organizations, has its fair share of imposters but knowing how the bureau operates can help you be better prepared. It will not charge you for training or ask you to buy any equipment you may need.
The Census Bureau may request information through the following communication outlets: phone, email, mail, fax and in-person. However, there are only three ways to reply to the census: phone, mail or online. The official website of the bureau is census.gov; the homepage for the 2020 census is 2020census.gov.
Some of the information requested is personal, but the Census Bureau states it never will ask for a full Social Security number, money, donations, anything on behalf of a political party, full bank or credit account numbers or personally identifiable information.
If consumers get mail, they can check the return address is Jeffersonville, Indiana. If they continue to question the authenticity of the letter or form, potential victims can call the regional office for the state they are located in, to verify the household survey.
If someone visits your residence to complete a survey, check first for a valid U.S. Census Bureau ID badge.
Never give out your personal information. Census takers will never ask for Social Security number, bank account number, credit card number, money or donations.
If something sounds suspicious, confirm it by calling the government agency directly or checking the government agency’s website.
