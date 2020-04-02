BULLHEAD CITY — As we get closer to the hot months of summer here in the Tri-sate, we’re far from alone in outdoor activity. Once again the guests of summer in the desert return with us.
Among them are the different species of scorpions that inhabit the Mojave and Sonoran deserts.
Scorpion season technically started in March; it really takes off when the temperature at night is above 70 degrees and runs through October.
We are now meeting those conditions and as such you should start keeping an eye out for the fast moving, climbing (and stinging) scorpions of the Arizona desert.
There are three main species found in Arizona, only one of which is a danger to humans. The bark scorpion, the smallest of the three, is one that can do the most harm to people. Bark scorpions have a more slender body build with thinner tails and pincers than other scorpion species, two dark eyes on top of head, above three pairs of lateral eyes. Mature bark scorpions measure 2.7-3.1 inches long from head to stinger. Coloring is tan, but ranges from all yellowish brown without any markings to striped with stripes running from head to tail.
One of the most telling aspects of the bark scorpion is that it will lay it’s tail down, parallel to the surface, but with the stinger still curled up, while waiting for prey to come along. Other scorpion species in Arizona usually keep their tail up above their backs.
Bark scorpions are the most venomous scorpion in the U.S. Depending on the reaction of victims, stings from the Arizona bark scorpions are sometimes life threatening. Inside homes, bark scorpions are often found:
Trapped inside sinks and bathtubs in the morning {because they fell in while hunting at night and can’t climb out.}
In dark storage areas, and closets.
Climbing on or hanging from the walls or ceiling. They love to climb.
In or on clothing or shoes. When the sun comes out, scorpions look for shelter and often sting people who accidentally put on clothing or shoes with a scorpion on it.
The most common scorpions in Arizona are the largest. The Arizona hairy or giant hairy — hadrurus arizonensis. The giant desert hairy scorpion, giant hairy scorpion, or Arizona desert hairy scorpion is the largest scorpion in North America, and one of the eight or nine species of scorpions in the United States attaining a length of just under 6 inches long. They can move quite fast and are excellent climbers as are all scorpions. During the heat of day, scorpions will seek out shade under rocks, cars, woodpiles and inside homes. They are nocturnal hunters and as such are not as active during the daylight hours. During scorpion season, you can hunt for these creatures. At night they are easily spotted using a black light or flashlight. Under black light they appear to glow in the dark, making them easiest to spot using such light.
The third, and most common scorpion in Arizona is the stripe-tailed scorpion. They are non-lethal as are the giant hairy scorpions.
Keeping scorpions out
Some basic tips for keeping scorpions out of your home include:
1. Get rid of outdoor harborages.
Piling trash or even firewood on the ground, outside your home during scorpion season gives scorpions a good breeding area. Harborages also include stones or piles of landscape timbers. This is because scorpions often find comfort on these piles and they may choose to nest right next to your house.
2. Seal all open entry points and repair fixtures.
Scorpions are known to use windows, pipes, and even doors to enter the house. In order to ensure that you are on the safe side in scorpion season months, keep these openings sealed.
Sealing entry points also go hand in hand with filling cracks in the wall, driveways or any cover holes that may be a leeway for the entrance of these creatures.
3. Trim all overhanging branches.
While you may like the shade that overhanging branches provide, they also enable scorpions’ access to roofs which will consequently allow the creatures to crawl into the house. Trimming these branches will enable you to decrease the chances of scorpions around you.
4. Use residual insecticides.
Residual insecticides should be applied around potential entry points such as walls or windows in order for the creatures to be eliminated once they penetrate the home in scorpion season months.
Though they are harmless to humans (except the bark scorpion), they can cause a fright in many people. The easiest way to dispatch a scorpion is to merely stomp on it. They are tough creatures and it may take more than one stomp to kill a scorpion. Dropping a heavy object on them also works. Scorpions can remain submerged under water for 48 hours with no harm done to them so drowning them is not an option.
Start keeping your eyes open for the little summer guests as we are now in scorpion season again and they will definitely be out and about.
