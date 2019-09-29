BULLHEAD CITY — Libraries are supposed to be quiet, but the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave Country Library District was a bit too quiet, particularly in the children’s section.
No children’s librarian for two years meant no children’s programs, so the position was filled by Cathy McMahon, and now she and co-worker Edith Pando, library assistant senior, want to hear the sound of children having fun while working their brains.
To that end, the Youth Services Department has created a new literacy program to get small children excited about learning. The free program began earlier this month.
“We haven’t had a children’s librarian in two years,” said McMahon. “We’re trying to literally generate foot traffic in the building, so we decided to create Little Learners kits filled with STEM and STEAM activities, which are very popular.” STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math, while STEAM is the same but with the additional A standing for art.
“The new program consists of story time, music and movement and our Little Learner kits,” she added. “The kits will be available after story time and feature STEAM and STEM activities. They have a variety of different items to encourage activities like building or art.”
One particular kit had small tubs of Play-Doh in different colors, with plastic sheets of paper printed with images of friendly monsters or flowers. Children can use the Play-Doh to make flower parts or their own monsters to place on the sheets.
“We have kits to encourage science, technology, engineering, art, building and matching to go with the STEM and STEAM acronyms,” McMahon explained. “We have story time and we pick stories that have STEM and STEAM content that we want them to get out of the kits. This one has Play-Doh, one of the kits has Legos for building, there are kits for matching, art, sequencing — all those literacy skills and ‘hands-on’ things like using scissors they need before school. We tap into that. The activities are age-appropriate.
“We’re also trying to focus on fine motor skills so the program is geared toward ages 2 to 5 and everybody is welcome to attend.”
These “hands-on” kits supplementing story time encourage creativity, innovation, asking questions, problem solving, communication and working through challenges.
Little Learners story time is every Monday throughout the school year, from 8:30 to 10:15 am.
“We launched the program on Monday, Sept. 9, and we’d love to get kids in here again,” McMahon said. “We’re very excited to offer this program.”
Pando also said a “Tween” program offers activities once a month for older children.
“We’re doing a Perler Bead Craft — those tiny melty beads — for our ‘tween’ activiy on Thursday, Oct. 17, between 3:45 and 4:45 p.m. for ages 10-12 in grades 4-6,” she said. “We have different programs monthly.”
These are not programs where children are dropped off and picked up later — parents should accompany them and supervise them.
For more information, go to Mohavecountylibrary.us or call the Bullhead City branch library at 928-758-0714. The library is at 1170 Hancock Road.
