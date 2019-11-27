BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested Tuesday night following a stabbing in the 2200 block of Ventura Drive.
Police arrested Ethan Michael Nelson, 29, on suspicion of aggravated assault per domestic violence.
Police were called to the scene after Nelson reportedly stabbed his roommate, a 60-year-old man, multiple times. Nelson left the residence but was found by police and taking into custody in the area of Riverview and Kaibab drives. He was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.