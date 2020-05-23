BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly starting a brush fire near a local store.
According to Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, Tyler Michael Ziilch, 39, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on suspicion of reckless burning. He also was booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
Fromelt said that around 1 a.m. Friday, police and fire personnel were called to a small fire near the Family Dollar store in the 2000 block of Commercial Way. A responding police officer deployed a fire extinguisher to knock the flames down until Bullhead City firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire.
A witness told authorities that a man had ignited the bushes and walked away. The description of the suspect matched Ziilch, whom police were arresting nearby at a Circle K convenience store on Marina Boulevard. Ziilch previously had been banned from the store, leading to the arrest for criminal trespassing. A marijuana pipe reportedly was found in his backpack, resulting in the drug paraphernalia accusation.
Ziilch reportedly told police he had started the fire at Family Dollar because he was “bored.”
