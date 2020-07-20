BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man has died from injuries suffered in a Friday-night rollover accident.
Jafet Noe Martinez Villalobos, 20, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Las Vegas, where he had been taken following the accident that occurred around 10:40 p.m. Friday.
Esteban Lopez, 19, of Bullhead City, remains hospitalized at UMC after suffering serious injuries.
According to Bullhead City police reports, both men were thrown from a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck after it left Newberry Drive and rolled multiple times.
Both men were taken by Bullhead City Fire Department medical units to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, then flown to University Medical Center because of the seriousness of their injuries.
Police have not determined who was driving nor what caused the accident. The investigation is continuing.
