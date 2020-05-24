KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on a charge of attempted murder stemming from a knife attack in March.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Ryan William Shean, 30, on felony charges of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Shean is expected to be arraigned on the three charges this Thursday. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
Shean is being held in custody at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman on a $2 million bond.
Around 2:30 a.m. March 27, Bullhead City police officers were called to a fight involving a knife and a gun outside a home in the 1000 block of Mobile Lane in Bullhead City, police reported.
A 24-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. He was taken to a Bullhead City hospital and later to a Las Vegas hospital where he was treated and released. Witnesses reportedly broke up the fight and, as the suspect ran away, the victim fired a shot. No other injuries were reported.
Around 9:30 a.m. May 14, Kingman police officers arrested Shean on a felony warrant at a motel in the 1400 block of Andy Devine Avenue.
Kingman officers spotted Shean getting into the passenger side of a Chrysler, which exited the motel and headed eastbound on Andy Devine Avenue before turning onto Hall Street. The driver refused to stop after an attempted traffic stop and headed back into the motel parking lot.
Officers saw the driver throw a baggie of illegal drugs out of the car window. The driver drove the car behind the motel, then Shean and the driver fled on foot. After a short pursuit, Shean was arrested but the driver escaped.
Kingman detectives seized the baggies of drugs containing a half-ounce of methamphetamine and three-quarters of an ounce of heroin with a street value of about $4,000, the Kingman Police Department reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.