KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday in the robbery of a cellphone store.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Alonso Avalos, 28, on one count of armed robbery. He is expected to be arraigned on the charge at the county jail Thursday. His case will be assigned to Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Avalos is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Following up on a citizen’s tip, police arrested Avalos on Nov. 28 as a suspect in the armed robbery of the Cricket Wireless store in the 1700 block of Highway 95. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
A robber, dressed in dark clothing, pulled out a black handgun at the store, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, triggering a manhunt in the area, Bullhead City police reported.
A citizen called police after seeing a photo from a surveillance camera on the police department’s Facebook page and on the Mohave Valley Daily News website, which led to Avalos’ capture.
