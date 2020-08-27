KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to six of the 12 charges he had faced.
Austin Richard Peacock, 25, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted trafficking in stolen property and one count each of attempted burglary, attempted forgery and attempted organized retail theft in five criminal cases. He is in custody on a $15,000 bond.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence Peacock to either supervised probation or to prison for up to 10 years. The judge will sentence the defendant Sept. 25.
At a previous hearing, Carlisle explained the sentencing ranges in all five cases where if Peacock had gone to trial and was convicted of the 12 original charges, the defendant faced up to 200 years in prison.
Peacock had been charged in one 2019 case with two counts of burglary and three counts of trafficking in stolen property. The charges took place September 2018 in Fort Mohave and Bullhead City.
In a second 2019 case, he was charged with trafficking in stolen property, which allegedly occurred April 2019 in Bullhead City.
Peacock also had been charged in three 2020 cases including being charged with forgery and misdemeanor theft in one case, organized retail theft in a second case, and trafficking in stolen property and two counts of organized retail theft in a third case.
The forgery involving buying a phone using a fake $100 bill which occurred Feb. 25 in Bullhead City. The retail theft charge occurred March 12 when Peacock allegedly shoplifted tools from a Mohave Valley hardware store.
Peacock was arrested for trafficking and retail theft for shoplifting items March 5 at a Bullhead City store. The items had been posted online for sale.
