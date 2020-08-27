KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering the case against five codefendants involved in a January 2018 double murder.
Justin Todd Maxwell, 39, pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution. A felony charge of arson of a structure was dropped.
Under the plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho will sentence the defendant to either supervised probation or prison to up to 3 1/2 years in prison. The judge will sentence Maxwell Sept. 28.
On Jan. 10, 2018, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, Francisco Javier Romero Jr. Jose Eduardo Vizcara, Lucas Wayne Shankles and Robin Denise Reid stripped, duct taped and tortured Daryl Ward, 22, and Mona Carter, 51, at a Bullhead City house.
Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara drove the victims at gunpoint in a SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun shot Ward, who tried to escape from the SUV but was shot while trying to flee. Either Bencheqroun or Romero shot Carter.
In stating the facts of the case, Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said that Maxwell picked up Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara from the desert and drove them home.
Maxwell was ordered to return to the scene to burn the SUV, which hindered police officers in their murder investigation. Maxwell did not participate in the kidnappings or murders of the two victims, Schoppmann said.
Bencheqroun, 29, pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and 18 years in prison for the kidnapping charge, which will run consecutively to the life sentence.
Bencheqroun’s mother, Reid, 51, pleaded no contest to two counts of kidnapping. She was sentenced to four years in prison for one of the kidnapping charges and supervised probation for the other kidnapping charge.
Romero, Shankles and Vizcara also took plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.
