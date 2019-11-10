KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was sentenced Friday to a decade in prison for an April 1 shooting incident.
Jonathan Daniel Hash, 21, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated assault. He had been charged with attempted murder. He also had been charged with endangerment and a weapons charge.
Hash’s attorney, Matthew Argyle, asked for concurrent sentences as well as a mitigated sentence, arguing factors including Hash’s age, his lack of criminal history, his remorse and that Hash was trying only to defend his property.
Argyle also spoke of Hash’s mental health issues, including possibly suffering from a bipolar disorder. Hash told the judge that he is taking responsibility for the incident.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout asked for consecutive sentences, arguing that there were two separate victims with one of the victims 17 years old at the time. One of the bullets barely missed another victim. Police also found multiple rounds of ammunition as well as a sawed-off shotgun in his home.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle found mitigating factors overruled and sentenced Hash to a mitigated five-year-prison sentence for each count but ruled they should be served consecutively since there were different victims and slightly different locations.
Hash was arrested April 1 after he and a friend went to Mead Lane to confront another person. After walking away from the confrontation, Hash fired rounds then fired several more rounds at another person.
Hash was the only one armed during the incident. A stray bullet went through a window of a nearby house, a couch and a television. Another round struck an unoccupied parked car. There were no injuries during the shootings.
