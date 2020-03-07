KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for having sex with an underage girl last year while on probation for another felony charge.
Christopher Emery, 20, was sentenced Friday by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Bullhead City police said Emery and an accomplice were inside a vehicle they broke into last June when confronted and detained following a chase by residents in the 3400 block of McCormick Boulevard. Emery pleaded guilty to burglary and was on probation when he allegedly engaged in sex with a 13-year-old girl in Kingman between August and September of last year.
Facing two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, Emery pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Carlisle imposed a 10-year prison sentence for the sex offense, as was mandated in the plea agreement. He tacked on 2 1/2 years more for the burglary conviction probation violation.
