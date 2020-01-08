KINGMAN — A young Bullhead City man was given a 10-year prison term after entering a plea agreement in Kingman on Tuesday.
Joseph Hartel, 20, pleaded guilty in two drug cases and was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe.
Prosecutor Jefferson Pyper said Hartel was first arrested during an April 27 traffic stop in the vicinity of Marina Boulevard and Riviera Boulevard. He said Hartel admitted that two baggies of methamphetamine found in the vehicle he was driving belonged to him.
Pyper said officers also confiscated drug paraphernalia and a handgun possessed by a passenger. That case was resolved with Hartel’s guilty plea to possession of drug paraphernalia and dismissal of other charges.
Hartel pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs for sale stemming from execution of a search warrant on Aug. 8 at a residence in the 700 block of Mimosa Trail. Pyper told the court that officers seized 7 ounces of methamphetamine, fentanyl patches and strips, a 9mm handgun, counterfeit currency and $725 in cash.
Pyper said the home was wired with four security cameras linked to a central monitoring system. Legal Defender Ron Gilleo said the drugs belonged to Hartel’s father, who had died, and that Hartel contemplated sales activity to “survive and pay bills.”
