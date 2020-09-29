KINGMAN — The last Bullhead City codefendant who covered up evidence in a January 2018 double murder was sentenced to prison Monday.
Justin Todd Maxwell, 39, pleaded guilty in August to hindering prosecution. A felony charge of arson of a structure was dropped in the plea deal.
Maxwell’s attorney, Virginia Crews, argued that her client should be sentenced to probation, citing his issues with drugs. He also has family support and was a military veteran, she said.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon admitted that Maxwell was not involved in the January 2018 murder of Daryl Ward, 22, and Mona Carter, 51.
However, Moon said, Maxwell knew what he was doing when he burned the vehicle used to take Carter and Ward into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave where they were shot to death.
The prosecutor also cited Maxwell’s 2019 conviction for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as showing him to be someone who didn’t turn away from drugs.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho said that no one held a gun to Maxwell’s head to make him burn the vehicle to cover up evidence in the murders. He could have gone to police instead.
Camacho took into account Maxwell’s family support but said he could not sentence Maxwell to probation and instead sentenced him to two years in prison.
On Jan. 10, 2018, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, Francisco Javier Romero Jr., Jose Eduardo Vizcara, Lucas Wayne Shankles and Robin Denise Reid stripped, duct-taped and tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house.
Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara drove the victims at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert. Bencheqroun shot Ward as he tried to escape from the SUV. Either Bencheqroun or Romero shot Carter.
Maxwell picked up Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara from the desert and drove them home. He then was told to return to the scene to burn the SUV, which hindered police officers in their investigation.
Bencheqroun pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and a consecutive sentence of 18 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.
Reid, Bencheqroun’s mother, pleaded to two counts of kidnapping. She was sentenced to four years in prison for one of the kidnapping charges and supervised probation for the other kidnapping charge.
Romero, Shankles and Vizcara also took plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison.
