KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge sentenced a Bullhead City man to prison Friday for several mailbox thefts.
Bobby Lee Pup Deboard, 35, pleaded guilty in November to forgery in one case and criminal trespassing in another case. He also admitted to violating his probation from a 2016 case, which was handled by the state attorney general’s office.
Deboard’s attorney, Matthew Argyle, argued mitigating factors including that his client was a minor participant in the crimes, that he was remorseful, his family support and that he returned to jail after the judge granted him a 24-hour furlough on Wednesday. Deboard also apologized to the community and his family.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jeff Haws argued that Deboard committed the new crimes while on probation for the 2016 case. Other aggravating factors included having an accomplice, emotional and financial harm to the victims and that the crimes were done for financial gain.
A victims witness advocate read a letter in court from one victim who spoke of the loss of valuables from her home, the headaches of dealing with the insurance agency and the loss of a sense of security in her home.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle found mitigating factors of family support, remorse and that Deboard returned to jail after his furlough but found aggravating factors of the emotional harm to the victims, that he committed the crimes while on probation and he did the crime for pecuniary gain.
Carlisle sentenced Deboard to a total of 61/2 years in prison for the two felony counts and for violating his probation in the 2016 case. In that case, Deboard was charged with two counts of unlawful use of food stamps in 2012 and 2013.
Deboard’s wife and codefendant, Ginger Lynn Deboard, 32, pleaded guilty in August to fraud and admitted to violating probation from a 2016 case. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The couple altered checks stolen from mailbox clusters in Bullhead City and Laughlin. The checks were deposited into at least three bank accounts that were closed when the money was drained.
In September 2018, a Bullhead City resident told police that his mail had been stolen, including a check. The check was altered and made payable to Ginger Deboard. A Laughlin man reported his mail was stolen in November 2018 and three of his checks were altered and deposited into Ginger Deboard’s bank account.
Surveillance video showed the couple entering the banks when transactions occurred on the accounts. The couple turned themselves in to police in January. Police searched their home and found numerous stolen checks, counterfeit money and fake driver licenses with the couple’s pictures.
