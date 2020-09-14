BULLHEAD CITY — Emergency crews responded to the 1700 block of Highway 95 before 8:45 a.m. Monday where an 85-year-old man was struck by a crane truck.
According to witnesses, a man, on foot, ran into the side of the oncoming truck traveling south while attempting to cross the road.
He was transported to a local hospital by a Bullhead City Fire ambulance and then airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.
He was identified as Bullhead City resident. However, his name won’t be released until authorities are able to locate and identify his next of kin.
