BULLHEAD CITY — The Stage department store in the Riverview Mall in Bullhead City will become a Gordmans early next spring, company officials confirmed.
Stage Stores, based in Houston, acquired Gordmans in 2017 with the goal of moving into off-price retailing. The chain began trying out a brand-name discounting concept last year and intends to operate 700 off-price Gordmans locations across the country by the end of third fiscal quarter in 2020.
The move has resulted in Stage earning a more than 17% sales increase during this third quarter, which ended Nov. 2, compared to the same period in 2018, according to Businesswire.
Gordmans is best-known in the Midwest and South. There are two locations in Utah, Riverdale and South Jordan, and three in Colorado — one each in Colorado Springs, Littleton and Thornton.
Employees of the local Stage intend to make the most of store’s final holiday season as a department store, however. There will be some new items available.
Items will be marked down by as much as 50%.
Stage began the holiday season Tuesday. The store closed at 4 p.m. and reopened from 6 p.m. until midnight for a holiday sneak preview.
Today the hours will be from 8 a.m. to midnight. The store will be open from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Black Friday hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Store manager Philene Cullen said there will be plenty of door busters to usher in the holiday season, along with drawings for such items as stuffed bears and gift cards as prizes, for example.
Cullen explained that Gordmans is a brand-name discounter. Stage wants to fulfill the growing consumer demand for such places to shop.
“Off-price stores are doing better than department stores,” Cullen said in September.
Gordmans will receive weekly merchandise deliveries of name-brand clothing, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and home decor items that will be available at a discount.
Cullen said she’s sure Stage customers will find plenty to like at Gordmans.
People who have been purchasing their Estee Lauder and Clinique cosmetics at brand cosmetic counters will have to travel to Lake Havasu City or Henderson, Nevada, to see these items before purchasing them because neither will be available at Gordmans.
The Bullhead City Stage has been selling items at reduced prices for several weeks and will continue doing so until the full change-over begins. When the time comes to switch from Stage to Gordmans, the store will be closed for up to two weeks leading up to the Gordmans grand opening, Cullen said.
A little history
about both retailers
In 1915, businessman Sam Richman opened the clothing store Outfitters to the family in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. Richman’s business partner, Dan Gordman, bought him out in 1948 and renamed the company Richman Gordman.
The retailer began delving into the discount market in the 1970s with its 1/2 Price Stores. It ultimately ended up focusing exclusively on that market during the 1990s, after filing for bankruptcy and closing its 16 department stores. Its 1/2 Price Stores were renamed as Gordmans. A leverage buyout firm bought the company in 2008, then filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
Later that year, Stage Stores, based in Houston, acquired Gordmans’ assets. It was decided that not only Stage but the company’s other chains would focus on off-price retailing: Bealls, Palais Royal, Peebles and Goody’s. Bealls and Palais Royal were founded as family-owned businesses. Three Bealls Brothers merged with Palais Royal to create Specialty Retailers Inc., SRI, in the late 1980s.
In the 1990s, SRI acquired Fashion Bar, which included some Stage stores, then added 45 Beall-Ladymon stores and renamed them as Stage before going public in 1996 as Stage Stores, Inc., according to the Stage Stores website.
Terri Harber/The Daily News
The Bullhead City Stage store in Riverview Mall will be on a special schedule and promotional activities for holiday shopping beginning today. The local store will become a brand-name discount store early next spring when it changes over to a Gordmans location.
