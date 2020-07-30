KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman who has admitted involvement in defrauding a local tire shop of thousands of dollars could end up in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Rhiannon Sullivan, 25, entered a plea agreement in Mohave County Superior Court.
Prosecutor Morgan Carstensen said Sullivan and co-defendant Jacob Stoddard, 36, Bullhead City, engaged in a fraudulent scheme to criminally purchase more than $30,000 of goods and services from the Discount Tire Store in the 3600 block of highway 95.
The deputy county attorney told Judge Doug Camacho that the defendants engaged in “material misrepresentations to abuse the charge accounts of others. The conduct results in a theft conviction while the fraud charge is dismissed in Sullivan’s case.
Sullivan also pleaded guilty to taking the identification of another for using a California man’s account to rack up two other purchases from the business.
Sullivan faces probation up to five years in prison when sentenced next month.
Charges still are pending against Stoddard.
