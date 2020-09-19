BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department, kept from conducting many of its community outreach programs because of restrictions enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, is planning to conduct a community risk reduction safety day next month.
The event is planned for Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
A variety of activities are planned and information, aimed at reducing safety risks of all varieties, will be available for visitors of all ages.
“Children, parents and caregivers can visit several fire and life safety booths,” said an announcement on the Bullhead City Fire Department’s Facebook page, “including hands-only CPR, water safety and car seat safety. Kids can check out our fire apparatus.
“Each child between the ages of 2 and 12 will receive a bag at registration to hold all of the gifts and information they will receive. After touring the booths, each child can turn in a coupon for a free juice and snack.”
