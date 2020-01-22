BULLHEAD CITY — Three separate grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, totaling more than $44,000, were welcomed by the Bullhead City Police Department.
The department received an award of $32,970 to participate in the Arizona Department of Transportation’s TraCS program. TraCS is an acronym for traffic and criminal software. The program allows law enforcement agencies across Arizona to collect and transmit crash reports electronically. Being part of a statewide system allows personnel to expedite crash data reports and identify crash trends to improve public safety.
“The ADOT TraCS crash data also can be used to justify funding requests for road improvements and other safety initiatives,” said Sgt. Scott Gillman, traffic section supervisor for the Bullhead City Police Department.
The grant will be used to purchase computers, printers and scanners to operate ADOT’s TraCS reporting software.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety also issued a grant of $8,064 for the purchase of speed enforcement equipment and digital speed sign traffic cloud software. Another $3,000 was administered from an alcohol/DUI grant to be used to purchase portable breath test devices to assist officers with DUI investigations.
“The police department’s goal is to make the roadways of Bullhead City as safe as possible,” Gillman said. “This new equipment will be useful toward our efforts to help reduce vehicle crashes within the city.”
