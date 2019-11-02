BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2020 Police and Citizens Together Academy.
“This program is designed to provide community members with a greater understanding of the police department and its operations through class lectures as well as hands-on experiences,” said BHCPD Community Services Officer Lorrie Duggins. “It is our goal to make this course an informative and enjoyable experience and to create a strong partnerships.”
Participants will do a police ride-along and learn about topics such as forensics, K-9, bomb robot, criminal investigations, gangs, use of force, Animal Care & Welfare and narcotics, and will take tours of the shooting range and the 9-1-1 dispatch center.
Applications are available through Nov. 27 at the Bullhead City Police Department lobby, 1255 Marina Blvd., or online at www.bullheadcity.com, under the Police/Community Information section.
Interested candidates for the nine-month PACT Academy must be 18 years or older with no misdemeanor arrests within one year of application and no felony arrests or convictions.
The Bullhead City Police Department’s PACT Academy meetings will be held from approximately 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, January through September, in the Police Training Room.
There is no cost to apply or attend the academy. Enrollment is limited to about 30 students per session. Final approval of applicants will be determined by Chief of Police Brian Williamson.
For more information, call 928-763-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.