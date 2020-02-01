LAUGHLIN — The Tri-State’s largest charity auction event of the year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River’s annual Bids for Kids Auction, brought in some amazing items to bid on for a great cause at the Aquarius Casino Resort on Friday.
It was the 29th edition of the annual auction that helps fund the Boys & Girls Clubs’ many programs and outlets.
The auction utilized mobile bidding again this year. The program allowed attendees to bid from their phone and pay instantly, allowing people to skip the long lines and enjoy themselves for the evening.
“Last year our guests gave the system rave reviews and were able to spend more time mingling with their friends and browsing for items rather than waiting in lines,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson Boys & Girls Club CEO. “Our ultimate goal is to raise funds for the Club and provide our guests with a wonderful experience.”
This year’s event included a variety of items up for auction from local companies, travel destinations, artists, sports memorabilia, film and animation collectibles, and the very popular Kid Art.
The Aquarius prepared an Italian meal, and several bars were open for the guests including a mobile wagon bar with some of the Club’s board members roaming about the Pavilion Room.
Auction Items for this year included trips to Disneyland, two-night stays in Laughlin at the Golden Entertainment locales, an array of Disney and sports collectibles, arts and crafts, and several home improvement packages and items such as a plug and play spa.
Tickets went fast this year as they usually do, and the Aquarius Pavilion was packed for the annual event.
Emcee/auctioneers for this years event were Boys and Girls Club of the Colorado River CEO Autumn Boyle-Robinson and local radio personality Jessi Fairgrief, morning radio show host at Cameron Broadcasting. The two seemed to have as much fun as the people who came out to bid and enjoy an evening of food, friends and fun, all while serving the greater good in the region.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need the club the most to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.
The Club has four locations; 2250 Highland Road in Bullhead City, 1975 Arie Ave. in Laughlin, 5890 Highway 95, Suite F in Fort Mohave, and the TEEN Center at 967 Hancock Road in Bullhead AZ. The clubs provide after school programs and summer day-camp to over 1,600 students annually, providing a stable environment for children rather than leaving them simply having too much time on their hands and nothing to do with it.
