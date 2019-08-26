LAUGHLIN — Big Bend of the Colorado River State Recreation Area day use and boat ramp reopened Monday after a widlfire that began on Aug. 18 burned about 225 acres.
However, the campground still is closed and will remain closed until further notice, according to Nevada State Parks.
Visitors are reminded to stay out of the restricted burn area as lingering underground hot spots may remain.
Authorities have yet to cite a cause for the fire that erupted around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded and battled the blaze on the ground, from the water and from the air.
Air drops of fire retardant began the same day as the fire, shifting to drops of water from the Colorado River by Aug. 20.
Resources from the Clark County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Nevada Division of Forestry, National Park Service and fire departments from Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and San Bernardino County all fought the fire at various times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.