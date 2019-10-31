DailyNewsstaff
BULLHEAD CITY — Local angler Kenan Guleryuz has caught his share of big stripers.
OK, probably more than his share.
Guleryuz added another monster to his collection, landing a 24-pound, 42-inch striper from the shore in the Rotary Park area.
“He was throwing one of his favorite lures and landed this striper,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
Officially, it weighed 24.26 pounds and was 423⁄4 inches from mouth to tail fin.
“Kenan later told me there was nothing in its gut,” Braun said, adding it made sense because “it did seem a bit light for this length of fish.”
The catch was more proof — as if it is needed — that there are some really big stripers on the prowl in the Colorado River.
‘Up on Lake Mohave, the striper bite is doing OK with some anglers bringing in a few in the 4- to 8-pound range,” Braun said, noting that is the same size for many of the catches in the river below Davis Dam.
“The casino area has been one of the better spots,” he said.
There also are some nice largemouth bass in the area. Dayton Grant caught a 4.24-pound, 207⁄8-inch largemouth — among other smaller ones — while fishing at Topock Marsh.
He was fishing from his boat “using his favorite spinner bait,” Braun said.
Braun said the resumption of trout stocking should spark a surge in fishing at Community Park, especially for those targeting the rainbows.
“The shoreline along Community Park has a few great spots for these rainbows,” Braun said. “The Willow Beach (National Fish) Hatchery always provides us with some great trout for our anglers.
“I do hope to see our trout anglers in soon — well, as soon as our weather permits.”
The next stocking should be at Community Park and Davis Camp, he said.
“Hope this helps for now and we will see you in soon,” Braun said. “Now, go catch a fish.”
If you have some success to report or just want to share a story with Braun, visit him at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or give him a call at 928-763-8550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.