KINGMAN — Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop has gone to court in an effort to kick her two challengers off the Aug. 4 Republican primary ballot.
Bishop filed separate, yet similar, lawsuits in Superior Court last Thursday challenging the District 4 candidacies of Rick Armstrong and William Andrews.
Bishop contends that both men failed to obtain the required minimum 51 valid signatures on nominating petitions to qualify their campaigns. She is asking Judge Lee Jantzen to disqualify Armstrong and Andrews from the race and keep their names off the primary ballot.
“She has the right to do it but I consider it to be in very poor taste,” Armstrong said. “I knew she would try and pull this, and I kind of dropped the ball a little bit.”
Armstrong said coronavirus-related social distancing practices impeded signature-collection ability down the stretch.
Bishop’s lawsuit alleges that at least 30 of the 69 petition signatures that Armstrong submitted on April 1 are invalid. The other legal challenge alleges that as many as 27 of the 66 signatures submitted by Andrews on April 6 should be rejected.
In both legal challenges Bishop alleges a variety of registration, residency, party affiliation and other signature flaws that call for their invalidation. She attached copies of the nominating petitions as well as justification for striking each signature she challenges.
“I think we can beat it. There’s case law that covers this,” Armstrong said. Andrews was unavailable for comment.
Judge Jantzen scheduled hearings for today in both cases to map out logistics regarding how evidentiary hearings will be conducted due to social distancing. They’ll be discussing how evidence might be introduced and whether parties can appear by telephone.
The formal challenge evidentiary hearings are scheduled for Friday, with Andrews at 10:45 a.m. and Armstrong at 1:30 p.m.
