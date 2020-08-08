KINGMAN — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved a plan to gather and remove 1,000 wild burros from the Black Mountain Herd Management Area east of Bullhead City.
The Kingman Field Office announced the plan after the agency signed the decision record last week, authorizing the removal of excess animals beginning next month to protect the health of the wild burro herd and the landscape.
The burros, a remnant of the area’s mining history, number more than 2,200 in the herd management area. The burros’ ancestors were abandoned following the closure of mines that flourished in the area in the early 20th century. The burros were used as pack animals, carrying supplies and ore inside and outside the mines.
Left by the mining companies — it was cheaper to abandon the animals than it was to send them to other sites — the burros were left to fend for themselves and have managed to do so for generations. The 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act placed the wild burros as a protected species under federal law.
Without natural predators, the burro population has grown over the years. The population of an estimated 2,200 wild burros in the Black Mountain Herd Management Area is more than four times the target population of 478. The target population was created by land and wildlife management officials based on what the landscape — including availability of food and water — could bear, as well as the impact on other wildlife.
Burros occasionally wind up in populated areas in their quest for food and water, resulting in a number of highway accidents, particularly on Interstate 40 between Kingman and Needles, the Bullhead Parkway on the eastern edge of Bullhead City, and Arizona Highway 68 between Bullhead City and Kingman.
In addition, wild burros that have wandered onto private lands in their search for habitat have caused property damage and reduced available resources for other animals.
For these reasons, communities in Mohave County have requested that the BLM address the wild burro overpopulation in the Black Mountains and return the HMA to its target population level. The burro removal is aimed at lessening the population and finding homes for the displaced burros, BLM officials said.
“Animals removed from the Black Mountain HMA will be available for adoption or sale through the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Private Placement and Care Program,” said Amanda Dodson, BLM Kingman field manager. “Those that are not placed into private care will be maintained in an off-range pasture facility, where they retain their ‘wild’ status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.”
Following the completion of the gather, the BLM plans to conduct an aerial survey to determine the remaining number of animals to remove to reach the appropriate management level. The BLM also plans to use fertility control vaccine treatments and adjust sex ratios to reduce population growth to achieve and maintain AML.
The gather is being conducted to address herd health and overpopulation concerns with a future goal of maintaining a thriving, natural ecological balance to support multiple-use and sustained yield management on public lands in the Black Mountain HMA. The gather also will address human health and safety concerns within the local area related to vehicle collisions with burros on the roadways.
The gather impacts are described and analyzed in the Black Mountain Herd Management Area Wild Burro Gather Environmental Assessment. The EA and decision record have been posted on the BLM website, www.blm.gov/office/kingman-field-office. To learn more about the program, including how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, go to the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website, www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.
For more information, contact the Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.