BULLHEAD CITY — Jim Collis is an example of how the future can change in a moment.
Collis, at the time running a publishing services company, was diving in a Florida river and found a spear point on the bottom.
“My life went in another direction that night,” he said.
Collis said the discovery led him to return to school and change his career path.
Collis, now an archaeologist in the Kingman Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, recently discussed his job with an art class at Bullhead City Middle School.
His topics centered on the story told by items uncovered during digs.
The story in Arizona, he said, is one that includes letting bygones be bygones.
“Some nations remembered enmities and didn’t get along,” he told Terry Dolan’s GATE class. “But the Arizona tribes did.”
Evidence of that, Collis said, is the wide variety of artifacts spread over large areas of the state. He said that indicates that the indigenous peoples of Arizona traded extensively with one another.
“You would tell by how far particular types of pottery traveled how close those nations were,” Collis said.
He said that archaeologists look at items such as arrowheads and pottery and try to imagine the lives of the people who used them centuries ago. The kinds of animal bones found, for example “tell you how people were cooking and eating.”
Archaeological sites also show how humans solved problems; agriculture was a solution to ensuring a stable food supply, he said, meaning they were now free to engage in artistic or theological pursuits.
“There’s a lot we can learn about ancient civilizations that didn’t make it,” Collis said. “Most importantly, WHY they didn’t make it.”
Anaerobic environments — those without oxygen because of protection from water or topsoil — host the best-preserved finds, Collis said.
He said garbage piles also fill in parts of the story. He told the students that a common theory about refuse accumulation — that the items on the bottom are neccessarily the oldest — doesn’t really hold up.
Collis said that a garbage pile starts to get built upwards, but once it reaches a certain height, additional deposits tend to be placed on the perimeter of the pile, rather than at the very top.
“One of the most unsavory parts of my job is outhouses,” he told the students. The buildings were used to store human waste, and covered with trash when nearly filled.
Collis’ job also includes searching planned construction sites for artifacts before work begins.
“We might miss a single artifact or a small site,” he said. “But we could see a large site.”
Collis said he was the last person to discover a lost city in North America. He also has discovered salt trails of the O’odham and Hualapai and been part of searches for shipwrecks.
The salt trails, he said, were regarded as sacred, and those traversing them typically brought nothing along.
“I could tell that they were sacred trails, because there were no items found alongside the trail,” Collis told the students.
Archaeology, he said, has something for everyone.
“One person may not be interested in Native American sights, but love Civil War sites,” he said.
Collis said that the idea that archaeologists need to protect everything is a bad idea.
“When you try to protect everything, you protect nothing,” he said. “We try to protect the important sites.”
Collis said he’s an archaeologist, and also a government bureaucrat.
“It’s important for me to create paperwork,” he said. “If I go to sites and I don’t write down what I find, I’m not an archaeologist — I’m just taking stuff.”
It’s also important, Collis said, to keep from trying to classify ancient peoples.
“There are no primitive tribes,” he said. “There are less technologically advanced tribes. We don’t try to rank them in any way.”
As he spoke, some artifacts he brought with him circulated around the classroom.
Collis had just under an hour with the class; he left with a “question board” on which were items about which the students wanted to know more.
Collis said afterward that he has an obligation to reach out to the public about what he does, and that he also thinks archaeologists have “done a poor job as a profession of explaining what we do and (that) our cultural resources belong to everyone.”
He said he hoped the visit would promote a conservation attitude among the students.
Dolan said she brought in Collis because she wanted to spark the imagination of her students
“My wish is for them to have a greater inference of the past,” she said. “So they can imagine a clearer picture about their future; after all they are our future leaders!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.