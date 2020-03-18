KINGMAN — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved the proposed expansion of Moss Mine east of Bullhead City.
The announcement Wednesday by the BLM’s Kingman Field Office clears the way for expansion that will allow mining operations and exploration on about 497 acres of public land in Mohave County, adjacent to Golden Vertex Corp.’s current gold and silver mining operations taking place on 254 acres of private land about five miles east of Bullhead City in the foothills of the Black Mountains.
Operations, according to a request submitted last year by Golden Vertex, would include an open pit mine, an expanded heap leach pad, rock stockpiles, solution ponds, buildings and associated roads and infrastructure. In addition, it will permit the company to conduct exploratory drilling on the property.
Technically, BLM issued a “decision record and finding of no significant impact” based on analysis that included a project environmental assessment.
“This approval of the Moss Mine expansion and exploration with the incorporated environmental protection measures demonstrates BLM’s commitment to facilitating responsible mineral development in Arizona,” said BLM Colorado River District Manager William Mack Jr. in a news release issued Wednesday. “We also expect the economic boost from the mine expansion to benefit the people of Bullhead City and Mohave County.”
The expansion is expected to help sustain jobs at the mine and support the local economy; the majority of the 150 employees and contractors working at the mine reside in Mohave County. According to the release, “mining also stimulates economic growth by providing the raw minerals needed in production of items we use every day.”
The BLM conducted a 30-day public comment session that spanned from mid-December to mid-January; those public comments reportedly were used in BLM’s decision-making process.
