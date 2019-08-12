DailyNewsstaff
KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office will conduct an open house later this month to discuss the agency’s Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act remediation project at the abandoned COD Mine and Mill site on BLM-managed public land in the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman.
The open house will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 in Room 13 of Mohave Community College’s Kingman campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.
The mine opened in 1878 and produced silver, lead, zinc and gold until it permanently closed in 1984. Lead, arsenic and thallium have since been found in tailings, waste rock dumps, surrounding soils and drainage areas, at levels that exceed the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s nonresidential soil standards. No groundwater contamination has been detected.
In 2017, BLM contracted Phoenix-based Terranext, an environmental engineering firm, to evaluate the site. Terranext has completed a draft final engineering evaluation/cost analysis to determine the best way to remediate the contamination at the site.
During the meeting, BLM and Terranext staff will be available to answer questions, review maps and receive public comments about the EECA.
A public comment period will be open for a period of 30 calendar days from Aug. 19 to Sept. 18. Copies of the draft EECA will be available for public review and commenting at the BLM’s Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., or online through the ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xyh6C. Comments may be submitted through ePlanning or by mail to the Kingman Field Office.
