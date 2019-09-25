LAKE HAVASU CITY — Thanks to recent rain, higher humidity and cooler temperatures, the Bureau of Land Management is lifting fire restrictions on public lands within the Colorado River District.
The lifting of fire restrictions will be in effect on Friday and includes lands administered by the Lake Havasu, Kingman and Yuma field offices.
Because of recent rain and changes in weather patterns, officials have determined that the likelihood of wildfire has lessened to the degree that the restrictions can be rescinded, according to the Bureau of Land Management’s Interior Region 8 — Lower Colorado Basin.
Before going hiking or camping, ensure that you are aware of fire regulations, possible restrictions and closures of specific areas.
Fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited at all times on federally managed lands.
In addition, metal fire rings or grills should be used where present. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.
If building a fire on the ground (in areas where permitted), a location should be selected which is away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material, and the ground beneath and around the fire should be cleared of all flammable materials. On windy days fires should be avoided if possible.
If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Fires should be doused with water and dirt and stirred with a shovel until completely cold to the touch.
If you are using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.
Cigarettes never should be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used in order to prevent wildfires.
Practice “leave no trace” principles; pack out cigarette butts and burned materials from your camping area.
Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.
Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding, or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, or using explosives (where permitted).
Fire restrictions may vary by county or jurisdiction depending on the level of fire danger and may be accessed at https://firerestrictions.us/az/. For information on fire prevention tips and restrictions in your area, contact your local BLM office, or go to https://wildlandfire.az.gov.
