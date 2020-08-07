KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office invites the public to provide input on a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act remediation project at the
Minnesota-Connor Mine and Mill site, located on BLM-managed public land near Chloride in Mohave County.
The Minnesota-Connor Mine is one of many hard rock mines in the historic Chloride Mining District. The mine began production in the early 1880s and was mined extensively though 1910, permanently closing in 1948. The mine produced predominantly gold and silver with secondary commodities of lead, copper, and zinc. In 2019, soil sampling indicated that concentrations of arsenic and lead, exceeding BLM’s Human Health Screening Levels for Recreational Users standard, remain in mine tailings and sediments at the site. No groundwater contamination has been detected.
In 2019, BLM contracted ECM Consultant’s Phoenix-based office to evaluate the site. ECM has completed a Draft Final Engineering Evaluation/Cost Analysis to determine alternatives to remediate the contamination at the site.
Copies of the draft EECA will be available for public review and commenting through Aug. 30, on BLM’s ePlanning website: https://go.usa.gov/xwf9u. If you prefer to receive a hard copy, contact the BLM’s Kingman Field Office at 928-718-3700. Comments also may be mailed to the Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, AZ 86401. All comments must be received online or postmarked by Aug. 30 to be considered in the final decision.
