KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office will host a public scoping meeting Tuesday to present a proposed mine plan from Kalamazoo Materials Inc. that would allow for expansion of an existing decorative rock mineral material site near the town of Chloride in Mohave County.
The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chloride Chamber of Commerce Town Hall, 4942 Pay Roll Ave., in Chloride.
The current decorative rock mine and access road encompasses 37 acres. The proposed mine plan would expand the mine site west of the existing location, to an additional 23 acres. The locations of the processing area, storage area (stockpiles), scale-house, lay-down area and the fuel storage area would not be modified under this proposal.
During the meeting, maps of the proposed mine plan will be provided for review, and reclamation details will be discussed. Scoping is the process by which the BLM solicits input on issues, impacts and potential alternatives to evaluate their significance and possible inclusion in the environmental analysis document for the proposed project. Scoping is further explained in the Code of Federal Regulations at 40 CFR 1501.7 – Scoping.
BLM and Kalamazoo Materials Inc. staff will be available to answer questions and receive scoping comments on the project.
The public comment scoping period will be for a period of 30 calendar days from Nov. 18 to Dec. 17. More information can be found online at: https://go.usa.gov/xpbEG.
A copy of the proposed mine plan will be available for public review and comment at the BLM Kingman Field Office at 2755 Mission Blvd. in Kingman. Comments sent by mail must be postmarked by Dec. 17.
Before including an address, phone number, email address, or any other personal identifying information in comments, be advised that the entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request that the BLM withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. In fiscal year 2018, the diverse activities authorized on BLM-managed lands generated $105 billion in economic output across the country. This economic activity supported 471,000 jobs and contributed substantial revenue to the U.S. Treasury and state governments, mostly through royalties on minerals.
