BULLHEAD CITY — Around 40 people attended the public scoping meeting for the proposed mining plan of operation for the Moss Mine, managed by the Golden Vertex Corporation.
The plan proposes to expand the existing Moss Mine operation east of Bullhead City onto federal land and provide for mineral exploration in the area surrounding the existing mine.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office held the meeting Thursday at Laughlin Ranch.
The 254-acre Moss Mine currently operates on private land approximately five miles east of Bullhead City in the foothills of the Black Mountains.
The proposed action would include:
Expanding existing mining operations onto BLM managed land (approximately 495.94 acres).
Developing an expanded heap leach pad, which is an industrial mining process used to extract precious metals, copper, uranium and other compounds from ore.
Constructing required barren rock stockpiles, solutions ponds and other project-related infrastructure and buildings on BLM managed land.
Performing exploratory drilling (approximately 538 drill sites or 13 acres of disturbance and associated roads).
Providing reclamation of disturbed lands.
Mitigating potential adverse impacts to resources through design features built into the proposal.
Employing 150 personnel/year during 10 years of mining.
The scoping process helps identify the level of analysis (environmental assessment or environmental impacts statement), potential issues, concerns and possible alternatives.
During this process, the BLM will take into account the public sentiment about the proposed project.
Comments may be registered electronically on the project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xyhMR; faxed to 928-718-37671 with ATTN: Trevor Buhr, Moss Mine Project; or mailed to BLM Colorado River District Office, Kingman Field Office, ATTN: Trevor Buhr Moss Mine Project, 2755 Mission Blvd. Kingman, AZ 86401.
One of the steps that the project has to go through is to evaluate impacts to biological resources.
Some of the preliminary issues that the BLM has found are potential impacts to special status species including species listed as BLM sensitive, species considered of management concert and conservation concern by the BLM, species protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Act and species listed under the Endangered Species Act.
“In the case of the desert tortoise here, which is in interest, I went out and did the survey’s to make sure that there were low or no presence in the area,” said Ford Mauney, BLM Lake Havasu Field Office wildlife biologist. “The major disturbance to the landscape is going to be the heap leach pads because basically, they’re just staking the material and in the long term they can rehab it but it’s going to change that landscape forever.
“If we can address most of the issues in the plan itself, then we’ve already done what we could for the conservation of any impacts that this creates.”
One step that has to be taken is that the BLM has to meet with the tribes of the area so they can help identify and evaluate cultural resources, their importance and, where appropriate, help the BLM to ensure their preservation.
“We have a separate obligation with them (tribes) it’s called Section 106 Consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act,” said Amanda Dodson, BLM Kingman Field Office manager. “We will most likely be having separate meetings with the tribes. We’ve heard from the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe but we haven’t heard from the other ones yet.”
The public scoping period will be through Sept. 14.
“All we are doing is to review the plan and (engage the public to) tell us what they think,” said Valarie Gohlke, BLM Colorado River District Office public affairs specialist. “Then we will come with a couple of different alternates and then after that, we will go back out and see which one the public likes the best. It’s a lot of public information gathering before we get to the final product.”
Golden Vertex began the process of reopening the long-dormant Moss Mine in 2013 with mining operations resuming in 2017. In 2018, the mine produced its first gold and silver in decades.
Northern Vertex Corp., the parent company of Golden Vertex, reported earlier this month that more than 3,000 ounces of gold and 22,000 ounces of silver were produced at the current open-pit mine site in July. Since March, the mine has produced more than 12,000 ounces of gold and 77,000 ounces of silver, according to Northern Vertex figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.