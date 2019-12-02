KINGMAN — The Bureau of Land Management has completed an environmental assessment and is seeking public input on the proposed mining plan of operation for the Moss Mine, managed by the Golden Vertex Corp.
This plan proposes to expand the existing Moss Mine operation onto federal land and provide for mineral exploration in the area surrounding the existing mine. Public comments will be accepted for 30 days, from Dec. 12 through Jan. 10.
The 254-acre Moss Mine operates on private land approximately five miles east of Bullhead City in the foothills of the Black Mountains. The proposal would expand mining operations onto approximately 497 acres of public land managed by the BLM Kingman and Lake Havasu Field Offices. These operations would include an open pit mine, an expanded heap leach pad, rock stockpiles, solution ponds, buildings, and associated roads and infrastructure. In addition, Golden Vertex has identified additional federal lands around the existing mining operation on which they have expressed an interest in conducting further exploratory drilling.
The EA analyzes potential environmental impacts of Golden Vertex’s proposed mine expansion. The EA will be available for public review at the BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., in Kingman or online on ePlanning at https://go.usa.gov/xyhMR during the comment period. Comments may be submitted through ePlanning or by mail to the Kingman Field Office, Attn: Moss Mine Project.
Before including an address, phone number, e-mail address or other personal information in a comment, authors should be aware that the entire comment — including your personal information — may be publicly available at any time. While authors may ask for the comment to withhold personal identifying information from public review, BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered in the decision-
making process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.