KINGMAN — The estimated wild burro population in the Black Mountain Herd Management Area is more than 2,200, nearly four times greater than the target population of 478, creating impacts on the landscape health and wildlife.
This is why the Bureau of Land Management Kingman and Lake Havasu field offices are seeking public input on an environmental assessment analyzing a proposed wild burro gather and use of fertility controls within and near the Black Mountain HMA. The HMA is in western Mohave County.
The BLM stated that wild burros have wandered into private lands outside the HMA — including in Bullhead City — seeking food and water, causing public safety impacts on area roads as well as private property damage.
The BLM said that the EA analyzes the use of fertility controls, sex ratio adjustments and periodic removal of wild burros over a 10-year period to maintain the target population within the HMA. All action alternatives analyzed in the EA ensure the humane treatment of the animals. Any wild burros removed from the range would be made available for adoption or sale to good homes through the BLM’s adoption and sales programs.
Wild burros essentially have no natural predators, resulting in a rapid increase in population. If not appropriately managed, herds can double in size every five years. To maintain wild burros in good physical condition and protect the health of public lands and native wildlife habitat, the BLM must manage herd population growth.
This is why the BLM is requesting public comments on the EA and has made the document available for review and public common on the BLM ePlanning website. It also is available at https://eplanning.blm.gov/epl-front-office/projects/nepa/124356/ 20013800/250018829/2019-0030-EA_Black
MtnHMA_PubRev.pdf.
The BLM is accepting substantive comments for 30 days from through April 1. Only comments specific to the project will be considered. Comments should contain new technical or scientific information relevant to the proposed action. Comments containing only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response but may be considered in the BLM’s decision-making process. Multiple comments containing the same information will be responded to once. Interested parties can deliver or mail written comments to the Kingman Field Office (2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman, AZ 86401).
Respondents should be advised that the entire comment, including personal identity information, may be made publicly available at any time.
While individuals may request the BLM withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
