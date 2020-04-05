BULLHEAD CITY — There is an urgent need for blood donations nationwide, according to the American Association of Blood Banks.
The COVID-19 outbreak has made blood collection more difficult. Efforts to reduce the spread of the virus have resulted in the closure of many locations where blood drives normally are held, such as schools, health clubs and libraries.
Scheduled blood drives have ended up being canceled as a result of locations becoming unavailable. More than 4,000 such events have been canceled because of the virus, which has lead to the loss of 130,000 donations, the AABB reported.
Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services, is asking people to make sure they can carry out their donations by making their blood donation appointment online.
“I don’t want people to show up to an appointment and be frustrated,” said Sue Thew, a spokeswoman for Vitalant.
An appointment might be moved to a different location or end up canceled in this current atmosphere, which she described simply as “fluid.”
Even recently compiled hard-copy lists of upcoming local public blood drives aren’t likely to be up to date these days, Thew said.
Using the bloodhero.com site allows would-be donors to check whether their appointment is still on for the designated time and location.
Bloodhero.com also is accessible through the vitalant.org website by clicking on the phrase “Make An Appointment.”
Vitalant stressed that people shouldn’t donate blood if they feel sick. It doesn’t test for COVID-19.
The risk of transmission of COVID-19 “through transfusion of blood and components is now only theoretical and likely minimal,” according to the World Health Organization. “But experience with outbreaks of other coronaviruses suggests that there will be significant impact on blood supplies through reduced blood donation.”
The donation process follows social distancing recommendations and operates using safety and disinfection protocols developed to keep donors and staff safe.
These precautions slow the collection of blood donations, but are thoroughly necessary, Thew said.
Making appointments better ensures donors won’t have to wait around for as long to give blood as they would if they walk in without an appointment.
“Please be patient with us,” Thew added. “We’re working at capacity and doing the best we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.