BULLHEAD CITY — The outdoor temperature is 114 degrees at the Colorado River BMX track’s parking lot. Mercurial wind gusts — having the same effect as a hair dryer — prove more challenging than refreshing.
Track owner Turnell Henry doesn’t skip a beat while transporting a bundle of trash to the nearest dumpster, even as remnants of Highland Drive blow into his eyes.
“So much to do,” said Henry, his face protected by a wide-brim hat. The Los Angeles native pauses in a patch of shade while an American flag above flutters.
Henry, a BMX Hall of Fame member who has been involved with the sport in various capacities for nearly a half-century, is preparing his Bullhead City venue (as he does weekly) for another Friday night competition.
Located next to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River’s main Bullhead City facility, the track added 150 feet in late February, thanks to the delivery of 400 tons of refined dirt. That extension transpired with an eye toward April 25, when Henry was slated to host a Gold Cup and state qualifier.
The postponement of that event — due to concerns and restrictions stemming from the coronavirus — was acceptable to Henry from a preparation perspective. The track could’ve been ready on time but hadn’t reached the high standards that Henry prefers.
“The COVID-19 actually bought me more time to get it right for future races,” said the tireless 61-year-old, pointing out the track must be watered, sculpted and smoothed properly.
Henry also refers to the skim-coating method known as slurry (a sealing treatment), which he learned in Las Vegas and expects to apply to the Colorado River BMX course before August rolls around.
No stranger to Henry’s dedication is fellow BMX enthusiast Larry Kendrick, general manager of News West which publishes the Mohave Valley Daily News.
“Turnell has built an atmosphere at the track that is both competitive and family-
oriented,” said Kendrick, whose grandson Crash “Scrubz” Shaffer races often at the BHC venue. “His teaching of track etiquette and competitive racing will go well past the kids’ racing careers.”
That statement would be music to Henry’s ears, given that his foremost focus — regardless of financial red tape around him — is the young riders.
Added Kendrick: “I admire Turnell for his patience and diligence in his approach to pushing the kids to be the best they can be, and at the same time teaching respect. I would recommend to any parent to bring their kids out.”
The children who participate are what it’s all about, as far as Henry is concerned. He took over the track circa 2018, when it was covered in weeds due to neglect, and initiated a beginners’ league in January 2019 — whereupon 51 kids preregistered. Of those, 27 signed up to become racers.
Henry takes genuine joy in mentioning the likes of Jack Dimick, Colton Frye, Quixote Miller, Kai Gambrell, Robert “The Hair” Ritter and 10-year-old Payton Sarabia, the last of whom is nicknamed “Purple Pickle Flying Tutu.”
During his own childhood in Compton, California, Henry was turning wrenches and changing bike tires by the age of 5 under his father’s tutelage.
As a teenager, Henry had his eye on motorcycles but settled on a bicycle. “While working at a bike shop, I read a flyer about racing bicycles like motorcycles,” he explained.
At 17, he pursued BMX and raced in San Fernando Valley. After graduating high school, Henry joined the professional ranks and never changed course.
Now the owner of Custom Opts BMX LLC, his van — which Henry procured in 2016 — carries a plethora of parts that enable the man to earn a living by creating bicycles “from scratch” and selling supplies. The contents of that vehicle epitomize Henry’s passion and expertise, which carries over to his race track.
Any given week from Monday to Wednesday, Henry can be found uploading results and attending meetings anywhere from Las Vegas to Camarillo, California. Thursdays and Fridays, he’s in Bullhead City manicuring the track, prior to giving lessons to youths before Friday evening’s competition; on Saturday mornings, a trip to Kingman for additional races is in order.
When state governors closed or restricted tracks due to the coronavirus, Henry said, he welcomed an influx of kids and parents from Vegas and California.
Those additional visitors led to what he calls “herding the cats,” on Fridays to follow Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders. After passing a risk-assessment evaluation, Henry’s track wasn’t required to close.
“But if the track is going to stay open, we have to comply,” said Henry, mindful of social distancing, hand sanitizer, wearing masks (optional) and having a maximum of 50 riders on the property. Furthermore, Henry sent a letter to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Supt. Dave Heath called and gave me a thumbs-up.”
Henry credits “core” parents Shawnie Dimick and Kendrick for assisting with “herding” attendees.
Many of the BMX participants were looking forward to Olympic Day, which was canceled in June, and Race for Life — from which half of the entree fees get donated to cancer charities — which is postponed until further notice. Both events were nixed due to COVID-19.
Regardless, everything Henry does related to the track’s upgrades, races and maintenance amounts to a labor of love; he doesn’t draw a salary.
“I give away more than I make,” he said. “It’s all about the kids.”
