BULLHEAD CITY — Residents interested in running for elected office have alternatives to city council or the Mohave County Board of Commissioners.
Education-minded citizens can run for their local school district board.
Four of these governing bodies have openings to be filled on the Nov. 4 General Election ballot:
Colorado River Union High School District Board: two seats, each are four-year terms.
Bullhead City Elementary School District Board: three seats, each are four-year terms.
Mohave Valley Elementary School District Board: three seats, each are four-year terms.
Topock Elementary School District Board: one seat, a four-year term.
Western Arizona Vocational Education District No. 50. Colorado River Region 1, it is a four-year term.
Seats in play
Members of the Colorado River Union High School District Board who will be on the ballot this fall are Kerry Burgess and the seat previously occupied by Donna Williamson, who resigned early this school year. Members of the Bullhead City Elementary School Board whose seat are up for election are Brandee DuBois, Kory Burgess and Doug Lutz.
Two people so far have obtained papers for openings on Colorado River Schools boards, Carey Fearing for CRUHSD and DuBois for BCESD, according to the Mohave County School Superintendent Mike File’s office.
In the Mohave Valley Elementary School District, the seats up for grabs are those of James Barber, Paul Perkins and Lisa Fulton. The Topock Elementary School District seat on the ballot is that of Joe Gardner.
All of these boards — except the three-member school board in Topock — have five members when at capacity.
According to the Arizona School Boards Association, these elected officials are responsible for “broad, forward-thinking, minute analysis and decisive action in all areas that affect students and staff in their schools. Some roles and responsibilities are implicit. ... Others are specifically mandated.”
For additional information about the role of these officials, read Arizona Revised Statutes 15-341 covers general powers and duties while 15-342 focuses on discretionary powers.
After circulating petitions to run, candidacy paperwork will be accepted for the Nov. 3 General Election starting June 8 until 5 p.m. on July 6.
Visit mcss.k12.az.us or call the Mohave County Educational Service Center at (928) 753-0747 for details about these offices as well as the two openings coming up on the Mohave Community College Board.
The Mohave County School Superintendent’s Office is at 700 W. Beale St., Kingman. This is where school board candidates file statements of interest.
Fire district boards
People with an interest in public safety can run for seats on their local fire district governing board.
There are three seats open on each of these bodies:
w Bullhead City Fire Department Board
w Fort Mojave Mesa Fire District Board
w Mojave Valley Fire District Board
w Golden Valley Fire District Board
Golden Valley has been advertising for someone to fill a vacant board slot. Interviews are scheduled for March 25 for a potential appointment. Consult the district or county to find out when that opening is subject to an election.
Those serving on fire district boards oversee the operations, annual budget and financial needs of the district. They also determine compensation to workers who handle fire, emergency medical and ambulance services.
Arizona Revised Statutes 48-805 describes the powers and duties of fire districts and their board members.
After circulating petitions to run, candidacy paperwork will be accepted for the Nov. 3 general election starting June 8 until 5 p.m. on July 6.
For details, visit the Elections Department section of the Mohave County Government website, mohavecounty.us. Click on the box titled “candidate information” to begin the declaration process or call 928-753-0733.
The Mohave County Elections Department is at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
