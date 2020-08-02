LAKE HAVASU CITY — Two people were killed and another was critically injured when two boats collided Friday night on Lake Havasu.
Personnel from the Mohave and San Bernardino County sheriff’s offices and the Lake Havasu City police and fire departments responded at 7 p.m. to the mouth of the Colorado River.
Acting Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandy Edwards said the reporting party advised multiple injured victims were in the water after two boats crashed. She said deputies arriving by boat discovered a large debris field and multiple other boats in the area.
Edwards said it was learned that two male adults were unaccounted for in the water.
“The male subjects were quickly located and divers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department pulled the male subjects from the water with severe injuries,” Edwards said. She said the two men were pronounced dead after they were taken to the fire department boat for treatment.
Edwards said another male boat crash victim was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Names of the victims initially are withheld and the incident remains under investigation. No details were available on what caused the crash.
