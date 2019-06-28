NEEDLES — The Marine Enforcement Unit of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, advises all California residents that boater cards are now required by law. Go online to californiaboatercard.com to take the online test to obtain one.
The card requirement began last year for operators 20 years of age or younger and is being phased in each Jan. 1 by age: 2019 — 25 years; 2020 — 35; 2021 — 40; 2022 — 45; 2023 — 50; 2024 — 60.
By Jan. 1, 2025, all Californians regardless of age must have a card to operate a watercraft. Once issued, the card remains valid for the operator’s lifetime. The card is issued by the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways. The lifetime card fee is currently $10. The lost card replacement fee is $5.
The California Boater Card shows that its holder has successfully taken and passed a boater safety education examination approved by the resident’s state and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.
