KINGMAN — A 15-year prison term has been imposed for one of three Kingman men accused of breaking into homes and businesses to steal things.
Authorities have alleged the suspects wore dark clothes, masks and body armor and were armed as their crime spree stretched from Kingman to Golden Valley and from Valle Vista to Meadview.
In some instances, home occupants or business employees were secured with zip ties, resulting in kidnapping charges for their restricted movement. Prosecutor Rod Albright said that Preston Milks, 26, was the least culpable of the trio.
Milks pleaded guilty to three aggravated assault charges while 23 armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and misconduct involving weapons counts are dismissed. The 15-year sentence imposed for Milks was stipulated in the plea agreement.
Albright said Milks was afforded some leniency out of consideration for his bipolar and depression disorders.
Still awaiting trial are co-defendants Francis Allison, 59, and Anthony Axton, 33.
