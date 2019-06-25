DailyNewsstaff
FORT MOHAVE — The investigation into a body found Monday in the Colorado River has been turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Ray Allen, chief of the Fort Mojave Tribal Police Department, said an unidentified male body was pulled from the river near the Long Beach area in Fort Mohave near Boundary Cone Road.
Allen said the deceased was presumed to be an adult. He said the body now is with the medical examiner’s office, which will be responsible for releasing information on his identity and time and cause of death.
The medical examiner’s office did not return phone calls Tuesday seeking comment or additional information.
