LAKE HAVASU CITY (AP) — Authorities say a body found floating face down in Lake Havasu between two rental boats last month has been identified as a missing California man.
Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said fingerprints obtained during autopsy were sent to Homeland Security for analysis and identification.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified that the fingerprints belonged to Hyok Kyo Chong, 52, whose family had reported him missing out of Los Angeles.
Authorities said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play and the cause of death remains under investigation.
They said the body was found Oct. 5 and was fully clothed with shoes on.
