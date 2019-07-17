KINGMAN — Two Kingman residents have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body believed to be that of a Kingman woman.
Carrie Vanover, 23, and Mark Baldonado, 31, were taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.
According to Anita Mortensen, public information officer for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a tip on Friday about an unreported homicide that allegedly occurred in April at a home in the 4500 block of Glen Road in Kingman.
After surveillance, Mohave County SWAT officers and detectives served a search warrant on the residence and uncovered a 55-gallon drum buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of the property. The drum contained a human body, believed to be Vanover’s mother, Shawn Maureen Vanover.
A news release from the sheriff’s office indicated that Carrie Vanover and Baldonado confessed their involvement in the murder.
The news release did not specify the relationship between the suspects or indicate when the body was recovered.
Mortensen said an autopsy will be conducted to attempt to establish positive identification and determine cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
