MEADVIEW — The body of a missing Meadview man has been located and recovered and an autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death.
Randolph William Mayer, 51, was last seen on July 18, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
“Mayer was known to explore the Meadview area and be gone for weeks at a time, however, friends became concerned after he had been gone for such an extended amount of time,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said. “Mayer also had an extensive medical history.”
Mortensen said that detectives who were involved in the missing person investigation learned that there had been no cell phone or debit card activity by Mayer since July 18. And they determined that his cell phone had last “pinged” near Milepost 39 on that same date.
Mortensen said the sheriff’s office launched an extensive ground, air and water search, with the assistance of an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter, a National Park Service fixed-wing aircraft and Search and Rescue personnel.
“On Thursday, at approximately 5 p.m., the body of a male subject was located approximately one mile west of the Lake Mead Scenic Overlook in the area of Milepost 39.1, on Pierce Ferry Road,” Mortensen said. She said positive identification has occurred and that Mayer’s body was released to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
