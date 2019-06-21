FORT MOHAVE — The Fort Mohave Walmart Supercenter was evacuated briefly Thursday after a bomb threat reportedly was called into the store.
According to James Kartinen, public information officer for the Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the bomb threat around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The store, at 5210 Highway 95, was emptied as public safety personnel investigated.
No suspicious devices were found.
Bret Scholz, chief of the FMMFD, said there was little information available on the call.
Kartinen later confirmed that nothing out of the ordinary was found inside the store.
When it comes to dealing with bomb threats Scholz said that the typical protocol is evacuation, isolation and investigation.
The fire department, among the first agencies on the scene, helped organize the evacuation and isolation before turning the investigation over to law enforcement agencies.
Both the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bullhead City Police Department responded.
“After conducting a safety sweep of the building, nothing suspicious or out of the ordinary was located,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Staff and patrons have been cleared to re-enter the store.
“This investigation is ongoing.”
Scholz said after the fire department’s initial response, department personnel remained on the scene in case they were needed.
“The fire department, what we do is provide support in the event of any kind of explosion,” said Scholz. “Even in this case, just heat exhaustion with people being out in severe temperatures. We are also ready to assist in any related fire or structural collapse associated with any type of explosion.”
